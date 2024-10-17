Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

