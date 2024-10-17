Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

