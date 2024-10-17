Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 130.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

