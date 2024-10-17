Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Shares Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 17.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.