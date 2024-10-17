Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595,295 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,143.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

