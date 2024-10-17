Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.80.
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
