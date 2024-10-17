Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.72. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 33,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 10.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

