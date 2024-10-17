Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

