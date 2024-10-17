Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.