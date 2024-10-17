Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading 22.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 9,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Banxa Trading Up 22.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
