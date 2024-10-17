Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.79 and traded as high as $33.71. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 231,278 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.