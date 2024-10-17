BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.