Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,032 shares of company stock worth $11,248,676 in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

