bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) versus Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) Critical Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -120.76% -172.06% -106.72% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and Protalex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bioAffinity Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies is more favorable than Protalex.

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Protalex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $7.32 million 3.47 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -2.34 Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

