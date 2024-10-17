BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BOK Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

