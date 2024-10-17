Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $5,000.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,337.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,942.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,811.55. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,371.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

