BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 236.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.37% of BorgWarner worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

