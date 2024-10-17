Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

