Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

