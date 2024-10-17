Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 412,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RBRK stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 190.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

