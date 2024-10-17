Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average of $285.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,775.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

