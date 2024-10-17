Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 71.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after buying an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 433,234 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

