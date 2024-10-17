Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$13.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

TSE:CS opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Insiders sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

