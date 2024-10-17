Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $48,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.