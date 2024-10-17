Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $506.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $462.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.61 and its 200-day moving average is $413.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.