Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $19,047,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,026,211.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $195.17.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

