Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $19,047,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,026,211.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.
- On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $195.17.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.