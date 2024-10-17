Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 943,730 shares changing hands.
Cavitation Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cavitation Technologies
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.