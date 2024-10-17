Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 943,730 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

