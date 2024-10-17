CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 250,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CCCS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,009.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,009. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

