Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.45.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.30. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,112.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,850.00. Insiders acquired 152,200 shares of company stock worth $3,459,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.