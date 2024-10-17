Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,592 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS DWLD opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

