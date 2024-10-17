Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter.

MMLG opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

