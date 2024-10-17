Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 16,125 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,424 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after acquiring an additional 977,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,894,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 467,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

