Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.82% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVN. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 704,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVN opened at $48.20 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.