Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMAY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,077,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAY opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

