Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

