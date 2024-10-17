Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 460,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextracker by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after purchasing an additional 678,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter worth $43,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

NXT opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

