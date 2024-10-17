Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.