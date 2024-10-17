Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.19 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $408.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

