Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.93% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 383,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QTJA opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

