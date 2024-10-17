Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.21 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IES were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,762,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,044,197.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $5,982,989.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $234.81.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

