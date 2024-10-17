Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

