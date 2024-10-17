Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.44% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FINX stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

