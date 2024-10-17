Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 234,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 275,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 865,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

RCS stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

