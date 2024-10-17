Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $20,819,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 423,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $163.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

