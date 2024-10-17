Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,458,000 after buying an additional 67,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,033,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $187.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

