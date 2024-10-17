Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,699 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

PXI stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

