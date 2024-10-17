Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 189 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

