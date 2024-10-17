Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,602 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in APi Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3,622.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 382,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APG opened at $33.68 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.