Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,741 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

FLDR stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

