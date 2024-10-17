Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,544 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

